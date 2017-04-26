Jalang’o quit Radio Maisha and teams up with Jeff Koinange for HOT 96 show

Funnyman Jalang’o left Radio Maisha in March

He has now moved to HOT 96 and will be hosting a show with Jeff Koinange

There was quite a bit of speculation as what Jalango’o’s plans would be after saying goodbye to Radio Maisha. No explanation was given and fans were stunned as did his last show with Alex Mwakideo. It has been confirmed by the host himself that HOT 96 will be his new home for the near future. This comes a month after murmurings that Radio Maisha desperately upped his already hefty paycheck in an effort to keep him at the stable.

He recently posted a picture of himself at his new home. It seems that his first show will be tomorrow morning.

Who wants an invite to my new work place? @hot96fmkenya A post shared by HEAVY J BABA (@jalangoo) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

