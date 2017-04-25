Rapcha’s Twitter account mysteriously disappears after launching accusations at Churchill

Comedian Emmanuel Makori aka Ayeiya passed away on Friday, 14th April

The funnyman died after being involved in a car accident near Catholic University of Eastern Africa

Yesterday, radio host Rapcha the Sayantist had some choice words for Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill in the wake of Ayeiya’s death. The Hot 96 presenter alleged that Churchill was exploiting the talent on his show to line his pockets, “RIP AKA loved you bro, but The saddest thing about the death of AKA is he died poor after selling all his jokes to Churchill.” He tweeted, “How on earth can 1 of the most talented comedians die working for you all his career halafu unaeka poster ati changa?”

This is in reference to the Churchill Show’s Tribute Special dedicated to Ayeiya where contributions and donations could be sent to Emmanuel Makori’s family.

Let’s do this for AKA this Thursday… God speed and see you then. A post shared by Daniel “Churchill” Ndambuki (@mwalimchurchill) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT



Rapcha also had this to add, “I can say this without blinking my eye, all comedians working at Churchill will die poor unless they cut off like Eric.” His Twitter account has now been deleted.