ODM calls off Nairobi county nominations slated for today

ODM calls off Nairobi county nominations slated for today
April 25, 2017 172 Views

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has postponed its nominations in Nairobi county that were scheduled to start today citing unavoidable circumstances. The party will announce a later date for the primaries exercise.

The party’s director of communications Philip Etale said rowdy youths stormed the warehouse where election materials had been stored complaining that the exercise would not be transparent The irate mob blocked vehicles ferrying the voting papers forcing the Orange party to call off the primaries that left aspirants and voters a disgruntled date.

READ ALSO: Jubilee postpones its Nairobi county nominations yet again

Tense scenes at the ODM Nakuru West party offices on April 18 2017 (Photo: Standard Digital)

ODM’s National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno described it as unfortunate given the level of preparations that had been put in place.

READ ALSO: Investigative journalist Mohammed Ali floored in ODM nominations by Joho relative

ODM members line-up to participate in the party primaries at Matisi Primary School, Saboti Constituency, Trans Nzoia County on April 18 2017 (Photo: ODM)

The party through secretary general Agnes Zani will give a press briefing at 10am to give details on the recent cancellation. This comes even as the party yesterday announced it postponed its primaries in Siaya county

Previous Newspaper summaries-April 25 2017
Next News highlights-April 25 2017 At least 26 people dead in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident
Tags ODM director of communications Philip EtaleODM National Election Board Chairperson Judith ParenoODM nominationsODM secretary general Agnes Zani
Category LatestPolitics

You might also like

Latest 0 Comments

Pep: I joined Man City to prove myself

  New Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he moved to the Premier League to prove himself in England. Around 7,000 fans turned up at Etihad Stadium to hear the

News 0 Comments

Jubilee want to influence choice of IEBC chair, MPs claim

ODM Secretary General Agnes Zani and Chairman John Mbadi during a past party function at Orange House. MPs allied to the party among them Mr Mbadi claim Jubilee is working

News 0 Comments

Portal for queries on cash transfer programs launched

Members of the public can now access information linked to cash transfer programs for the orphans, vulnerable children, elderly persons, persons with severe disabilities and those under the Hunger Safety

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply