ODM calls off Nairobi county nominations slated for today

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has postponed its nominations in Nairobi county that were scheduled to start today citing unavoidable circumstances. The party will announce a later date for the primaries exercise.
The party’s director of communications Philip Etale said rowdy youths stormed the warehouse where election materials had been stored complaining that the exercise would not be transparent The irate mob blocked vehicles ferrying the voting papers forcing the Orange party to call off the primaries that left aspirants and voters a disgruntled date.
ODM’s National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno described it as unfortunate given the level of preparations that had been put in place.
The party through secretary general Agnes Zani will give a press briefing at 10am to give details on the recent cancellation. This comes even as the party yesterday announced it postponed its primaries in Siaya county
