News highlights-April 25 2017 At least 26 people dead in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident

At least 26 people dead in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident

At least 26 people were on Monday night killed in an accident on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway. Police said several other passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that involved a bus and a truck.

“It was a very bad head-on collision accident,” Leonard Kimaiyo, Police chief for Kibwezi said. Those injured were taken to Makindu hospital. Another senior police officer briefed on the accident, said the bus heading to Mombasa was overtaking several vehicles when it collided with the truck.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet too confirmed the accident, saying “24 people have been reported dead so far” before the toll rose to 26. It is the worst accident reported on Kenyan roads in the recent past.

ODM calls off Nairobi county nominations slated for today

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has postponed its nominations in Nairobi county that were scheduled to start today citing unavoidable circumstances. The party will announce a later date for the primaries exercise.

The party’s director of communications Philip Etale said rowdy youths stormed the warehouse where election materials had been stored complaining that the exercise would not be transparent The irate mob blocked vehicles ferrying the voting papers forcing the Orange party to call off the primaries that left aspirants and voters a disgruntled date.

ODM’s National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno described it as unfortunate given the level of preparations that had been put in place.

Court extends party nomination deadline to 1st May

The High Court in Malindi has extended the deadline for party nominations from Thursday, April 27, 2017 to Monday, May 1, 2017 following a petition by a non-governmental organization.

The lobby group, Angaza Empowerment Network, through the law firm Mbugua, Atudo and Macharia advocates, filed the petition before Justice Weldon Korir who certified the application as urgent.

In an affidavit filed in a Malindi court, the organization’s director, George Miringu, said that while IEBC has the power to prescribe regulations and guidelines, it cannot override express provisions of an Act of Parliament.

In his affidavit, Mr Miringu stated that according to the constitution, party nominations are to be conducted at least 90 days to the election, putting the date of the deadline at May 7, 2017.