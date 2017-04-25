Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna inspire Twitter movie that might actually be made

Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna inspire Twitter movie that might actually be made
April 25, 2017 82 Views
  • Twitter has served as inspiration for movie ideas before, we all recall Zola and her tale
  • This new yet to be named movie started off with a random tweet

An old picture taken in 2014 where Rihanna and Lupita are sat next to each other has created a fire storm. A twitter account by the name of 1800SADGAL started it off by staying “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans.”

READ ALSO:Drake And Rihanna Call It Quits

After the tweet went viral Lupita Nyong’o herself chimed in saying, “I’m down if you are @rihanna” to which the Bajan singer responded with, “I’m in Pit’z.”

READ ALSO: Lupita endorses Anyang’ Nyong’o ahead of Kisumu ODM Party primaries

Young Hollywood actress, Yara Shahidi who stars on ABC’s Blackish launched a campaign for a role in the movie.

Next came the director and screenwriter. Ava DuVernay tweeted, “Lights set. Camera’s up. Ready to call action for these #queens” while HBO’s Insecure star and writer Issa Rae responded with a GIF of a cat frantically ‘typing’ on a keyboard.

READ ALSO: Churchill, Robert Alai, Larry Madowo make it on the 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans list

Hollywood executive and producer Helen Estabrook added, “Lionsgate is ready! Are you guys serious? If so a deal can be done this week!”

First (and best) movie to come out of a Twitter dream ever.

Previous Julie Gichuru tells off KCB for insensitive meme
Next 7 signs YOU are the side-chick
Tags lupita nyong'olupita rihanna movieRihannatwitter movie
Category Entertainment

You might also like

Entertainment 0 Comments

Romain Virgo thrills fans at KICC

The Soul Provider tour made its stop in Nairobi last Saturday and the show proved to be an all-out extravaganza. Although it did take hours for the crowd to pick

Latest 0 Comments

Closet raid

Saucy Flair has wisps of high glamour and high drama that are so clean cut that you just might be tempted to click through the whole site in one sitting.

Is it really that serious? Ezekiel Mutua, the Fun-Police, seems to think so
Entertainment 0 Comments

Is it really that serious? Ezekiel Mutua, the Fun-Police, seems to think so

Comedians are not known exactly for holding back and that is a good thing no matter what people might say. We don’t go to comedy shows looking for a sermon,

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply