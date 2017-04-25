Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna inspire Twitter movie that might actually be made

- Twitter has served as inspiration for movie ideas before, we all recall Zola and her tale
- This new yet to be named movie started off with a random tweet
An old picture taken in 2014 where Rihanna and Lupita are sat next to each other has created a fire storm. A twitter account by the name of 1800SADGAL started it off by staying “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans.”
Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj
— k (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017
After the tweet went viral Lupita Nyong’o herself chimed in saying, “I’m down if you are @rihanna” to which the Bajan singer responded with, “I’m in Pit’z.”
I'm down if you are @rihanna https://t.co/vwHBWeCbFZ
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 21, 2017
I'm in Pit'z https://t.co/Kz0o3lBEmL
— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 23, 2017
Young Hollywood actress, Yara Shahidi who stars on ABC’s Blackish launched a campaign for a role in the movie.
Can I please be the protégée that is only a cameo in the first movie, but who's character comes to fruition in the sequel @Lupita_Nyongo 😬 https://t.co/TsMFwRgJC7
— Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) April 24, 2017
Next came the director and screenwriter. Ava DuVernay tweeted, “Lights set. Camera’s up. Ready to call action for these #queens” while HBO’s Insecure star and writer Issa Rae responded with a GIF of a cat frantically ‘typing’ on a keyboard.
@MikelleStreet @rihanna Lights set. Camera's up. Ready to call action for these #queens. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NVgqpFeTnu
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 24, 2017
@dvrrxll @rihanna pic.twitter.com/XG2WMribGJ
— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 23, 2017
Hollywood executive and producer Helen Estabrook added, “Lionsgate is ready! Are you guys serious? If so a deal can be done this week!”
.@Lupita_Nyongo @rihanna I will more than happily produce this movie
— helen estabrook (@helenestabrook) April 21, 2017
First (and best) movie to come out of a Twitter dream ever.
