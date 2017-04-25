Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna inspire Twitter movie that might actually be made

Twitter has served as inspiration for movie ideas before, we all recall Zola and her tale

This new yet to be named movie started off with a random tweet

An old picture taken in 2014 where Rihanna and Lupita are sat next to each other has created a fire storm. A twitter account by the name of 1800SADGAL started it off by staying “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans.”

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — k (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

READ ALSO:Drake And Rihanna Call It Quits

After the tweet went viral Lupita Nyong’o herself chimed in saying, “I’m down if you are @rihanna” to which the Bajan singer responded with, “I’m in Pit’z.”

READ ALSO: Lupita endorses Anyang’ Nyong’o ahead of Kisumu ODM Party primaries

Young Hollywood actress, Yara Shahidi who stars on ABC’s Blackish launched a campaign for a role in the movie.

Can I please be the protégée that is only a cameo in the first movie, but who's character comes to fruition in the sequel @Lupita_Nyongo 😬 https://t.co/TsMFwRgJC7 — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) April 24, 2017

Next came the director and screenwriter. Ava DuVernay tweeted, “Lights set. Camera’s up. Ready to call action for these #queens” while HBO’s Insecure star and writer Issa Rae responded with a GIF of a cat frantically ‘typing’ on a keyboard.

READ ALSO: Churchill, Robert Alai, Larry Madowo make it on the 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans list

Hollywood executive and producer Helen Estabrook added, “Lionsgate is ready! Are you guys serious? If so a deal can be done this week!”

.@Lupita_Nyongo @rihanna I will more than happily produce this movie — helen estabrook (@helenestabrook) April 21, 2017

First (and best) movie to come out of a Twitter dream ever.