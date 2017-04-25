Julie Gichuru tells off KCB for insensitive meme

Marketing for a corporation can be a hit or a miss and to be honest, marketers many times tend to be not-the-hippest people. KCB recently promoted their instant loan service with the picture of a boy in a head piece. The photo was actually a screenshot from the movie Beasts of No Nation that tells the story of a child soldier fighting in a civil war. It’s a very sad movie.
Here is one review of the movie on IMDB, “The emotional involvement I had with this film as a viewer is astonishing. I felt ashamed at myself for thinking my life had problems, for thinking my life was hard. I felt foolish realizing my immaturity in life, and felt embarrassed for us as America in general, for caring so much about things so materialistic and shallow, when people in Africa (and other parts of the world, no doubt), are fighting for their lives every day, being torn apart by corrupt leaders and greed.” It seems oddly poetic that a bank would use this as a meme to make more money.
Julie Gichuru took note of this and proceed to school KCB, “Please don’t do this. This image is from from #BeastofNoNation, tragic, not for light humour,” she posted, “Context is important. In #BeastsofNoNation young/innocent Agu is turned into a vicious child warrior. Victim & perpetrator.”
Dear @KCBGroup I have a deep appreciation for your brand. Please don’t do this. This image is from from #BeastofNoNation, tragic, not for light humour. 🙏 Context is important. In #BeastsofNoNation young/innocent Agu is turned into a vicious child warrior. Victim & perpetrator. Uzodinma Iweala weaves a deeply painful/tragic story of Agu, a reality for so many child soldiers. Pls don’t make light of this. Instead, do join the effort towards peace & stability in Africa Let’s end recruitment of child soldiers not make irresponsible humour of it.
