Court blocks Migori ODM gubernatorial results announcement

Court blocks Migori ODM gubernatorial results announcement
April 25, 2017 322 Views

The announcement of Migori county ODM gubernatorial nomination results has been nullified after aspirant and former cabinet minister Ochillo Ayako obtained court orders blocking it on grounds of a flawed exercise.

Ayako obtained orders from the Dispute Tribunal on Tuesday, April 24 to stop the nominations citing malpractices as he trails the incumbent Okoth Obado. This comes as 3 returning officers overseeing the exercise in the county resigned following heightened tension in the polling stations they were manning.

READ ALSO: Funyula MP Paul Otuoma ditches Raila’s ODM

Ochillo Ayacko

READ ALSO: ODM calls off Nairobi county nominations slated for today

GSU officers have been called to quell an irate crowd of Migori residents protesting the controversial tallying of the party’s primaries.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado (right in white shirt) with ODM leaders on the campaign trail on January 19, 2017 (Photo: The Star Kenya)

Elsewhere, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed clinched the ODM nomination ticket beating former Migori MP John Pesa with 14912 votes against his opponent’s 8671.

Previous News highlights-April 25 2017 At least 26 people dead in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident
Next Rapcha’s Twitter account mysteriously disappears after launching accusations at Churchill
Tags Migori Governor Okoth ObadoOchillo AyackoODM nominations
Category NewsPolitics

You might also like

Latest 0 Comments

News headlines December 23

Health sector paralysed as Kenyans celebrate Christmas  Kenyans head to the Christmas festivities with the health sector totally paralysed as doctors from major private hospitals downed their tools to join

Latest 0 Comments

Judiciary ‘radical surgery’ haunts Ringera at interview

Mr Aaron Ringera and Judiciary registrar Anne Amadi as he was ushered in for the interview. Photo: Capital FM The Aaron Ringera-led committee report on corruption in the Judiciary has come to haunt

Latest 0 Comments

Two parliamentary committees clash over right to decide IEBC’s fate.

Confusion, uncertainty and duplication of roles has marred two parliamentary committees looking into the process of reforming the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). Parliamentary Justice and legal committee (JLAC)

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply