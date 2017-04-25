Court blocks Migori ODM gubernatorial results announcement

The announcement of Migori county ODM gubernatorial nomination results has been nullified after aspirant and former cabinet minister Ochillo Ayako obtained court orders blocking it on grounds of a flawed exercise.

Ayako obtained orders from the Dispute Tribunal on Tuesday, April 24 to stop the nominations citing malpractices as he trails the incumbent Okoth Obado. This comes as 3 returning officers overseeing the exercise in the county resigned following heightened tension in the polling stations they were manning.

GSU officers have been called to quell an irate crowd of Migori residents protesting the controversial tallying of the party’s primaries.

Elsewhere, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed clinched the ODM nomination ticket beating former Migori MP John Pesa with 14912 votes against his opponent’s 8671.