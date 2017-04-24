Vivian’s brother passes away, she puts the blame on the hospital

Singer Vivian Wambui famous for hits such us ‘Attention’ with Redsan and ‘Charm’ with Jose Chameleon recently revealed that her brother had died. In a social media post she wrote, “This was my brother dancing at my concert alongside Romain Virgo. He loved Reggae and he loved to dance. Today my only brother Samuel Gathii has gone to be with the Lord. I loved him with every bone of my body. I am so heartbroken. Its been a journey but every journey has its end. My dear brother Sammy rest with the angels. I love you so much and I will miss you dearly,” she added, “KNH sped up the death of Samuel through neglect and zero cooperation with us as his family. Never take even your worst enemy to KNH.” Alongside the post was a video of her brother doing a jig at the Romain Virgo show that went down in 2016. Condolences have been streaming in from fans and friends.
