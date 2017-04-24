Sports headlines-April 24 2017 King Messi decides classic Clasico

King Messi decides classic Clasico

Lionel Messi scored his 500th Barcelona goal to send them top of La Liga with an injury-time winner against 10-man Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Barca’s win gives them a better head-to-head record – the first criterion used to separate teams level on points.

Casemiro scored first for the hosts before Messi and Ivan Rakitic put Barcelona in front and Sergio Ramos was shown a red card for a wild lunge.

READ ALSO: Dybala stars as Juventus outclass Barcelona

Substitute James Rodriguez thought he had earned Madrid a point late on.But Messi, who scored his first with a superb jinking run and finish, fired in from the edge of the area to win it for Barcelona.

Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier missed good opportunities to give their sides the lead, with the Argentina international poking wide of an open goal before the break and the Real Madrid forward slicing over in the second half.

Uhuru salutes Keitany, Wanjiru for London win

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta led his countrymen in saluting Mary Keitany and Daniel Wanjiru after their London marathon titles on Sunday.

Keitany, who claimed a third women’s title in London to match her trio of New York victories, set the fastest time in 2hr 17min 01sec, smashing the 14-year-old mark of British great Paula Radcliffe.

READ ALSO: Eliud Kipchoge prepares ambitious sub-2 marathon bid

Earlier Wanjiru, 24, kept Kenenisa Bekele at bay despite a late rally from the Ethiopian legend and race favourite.

“I congratulate Mary Keitany for her London marathon win and for breaking the women’s only marathon world record. You have made Kenya proud,” Kenyatta said on twitter.

“Proud of Daniel Wanjiru in the London marathon men’s win. A great win for Kenya.”

AFC drown Thika to knock Gor off second

Gilbert Fiamenyo and Whyvonne Isuza scored a goal each to send AFC Leopards second in the Kenyan Premier League after beating hosts Thika United 2-1 at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday.

AFC Leopards who have lost only once this season now increase their points tally to 13, toppling their rivals Gor Mahia who drop down to third due to an inferior goal difference.

READ ALSO: Gor Mahia back to the top as Chemelil put AFC Leopards to the sword

Ghanaian Fiamenyo who has endured a three match goal drought scored the opening goal in the 36th minute after beating Thika’s Eliud Emase at his near post after wheeling past Collins Okumu from Isuza’s long pass.

Just before hitting the opener, Fiamenyo had a well struck shot saved by Emase in the Thika goal after taking on the entire Thika defense.