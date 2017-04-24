News highlights-April 24 2017 IEBC rejects plea to extend party nominations period

IEBC rejects plea to extend party nominations period

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rejected a plea by political parties to extend the period within which nominations are to be conducted.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati who addressed the media after a consultative meeting with officials of political parties convened Sunday to discuss ongoing primaries and adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct, said the timelines set by the commission will remain unchanged.

“Some political parties requested for extension of the party primaries timelines. After deliberations, the commission directs political parties to complete their nominations within the gazetted timelines,” Chebukati said noting that nominations have to close by April 26.

Delay of ODM primaries in Kisumu, Siaya leaves aspirants a disgruntled lot

The Orange Democratic Movement’s National Election Board on Sunday postponed the Kisumu and Siaya county party nominations to Tuesday, April 25.

A statement from board chair Judith Pareno reads: “The decision has been arrived at as a result of unavoidable circumstances… The Board regrets any inconveniences caused to Aspirants and supporters.”

The decision did not however not go down well with several of the aspirants who include sitting Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda who is facing Oburu Odinga in the fight for the ODM ticket.

“This is the fourth time this is happening. I don’t believe there are technical reasons for these postponements as they’ve had six months to disburse the ballot boxes and there’s nothing so special about the ballot papers that would have occasioned this delay.”

73% of Kenyans say August polls will be free, fair

Majority of Kenyans are confident the electoral body – the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct free and fair elections. According to a latest opinion poll by pollster Infotrack, 66% of Kenyans have faith in the IEBC and believe that it will conduct a credible poll come August 8, 2017.

According to the poll, 73% of Kenyans say the August General Election will be free and fair with 14 % saying it will be chaotic.

Addressing the press, Infotrack Director, Angela Ambitho, said 95% of Kenyans want political parties to take stern action against members who fan violence with 58 % of Kenyans expressing their displeasure with the manner in which politicians are conducting themselves ahead of the August polls.

The survey that was commissioned by Integrated Development Network (IDN), sampling a total of 1,500 respondents from eight regions, also indicated that 54.7% of Kenyans believe that no violence will be witnessed in this year’s elections while 25.6% believe otherwise.

The poll was conducted between 9th -12th April, 2017.