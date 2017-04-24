New Act : Lady Kahi “I find it weird just listening to myself”

Lady Kahi is not your average rapper. The femcee melds an old school hip hop flavour with a Gospel heart and more than anything, it sounds good. XACCESS got a chance to get to know a little more about her and here is the 411 you need.

Tell us about yourself/your sound

I am Corinne Kahi, aka Lady Kahi, my sound is a mix of Hip-hop and any genre that inspires me at the moment but my base is hip-hop.

What made you decide to incorporate Gospel into your music?

Well, I am a Christian and I have a mandate to use my art to preach Christ to the world. It’s out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.

How did you get your start in the industry?

I had been doing music since high school but officially began in the industry when Saint P saw Shani (one of my friends) and I, at an event performing and he recorded our first official song with my former crew P31.

It’s out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.

What would you say is the message of your music?

Faith, hope, love and restoration. The gospel basically, in my own revelation.

Who/What inspires you?

I’m inspired by experiences and people’s Testimonies. As for influences, I looked up to the likes of Lauryn Hill, and later on Lacrae, KB and Jackie Hill Perry.

READ ALSO: New Act: Ciano Maimba “For the longest time I didn’t even like how I sounded”

What is the story behind ‘Jericho Down’?

‘Jericho Down’ is a song of war, a battle against self, the past and the things that distract us from God. It declares victory over all these things.

What are you working on currently?

I’m currently working on a project that fuses music with other art forms, expect new content this year. I can’t reveal any more.

Are there any artistes, both established and new, that you would love to work with?

I would love to work with Rebekah Dawn–yes a worship singer– and as for rappers, Recapp and Rigga.

Do you ever listen to your own music on your playlists?

Honestly, I prefer not to, I find it weird just listening to myself, but when it’s newly released, I do for a while.

Which event/stage would you just love to perform?

I’d like to perform on influential stages, from TSO to Blankets & Wine; my message is for everyone to hear.

READ ALSO: New Act : MoonBoy “From the time that I started it was a real challenge trying to break into the industry.”

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day consists of writing music, recording in studio and a lot of food, just kidding, but yeah, creating content is a beautiful, successful day for me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself still making relevant music with an empire of my own in media, so watch this space.

READ ALSO: New Act: 1Rail- “Wiz Khalifa, he’s skinny like me & works hard on his music.”

FACT FILE

Favorite rapper – Edward Obura of Recapp

Favorite food – Chapatti and Chicken

Favorite colour – Purple!

Hobbies – Dancing, adrenaline-driven activities, creating art

All-time favourite song – ‘Lost Ones’ by Lauryn Hill