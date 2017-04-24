Lyric Lab – His co-star does carry the entire tune but Kristoff clearly has no option

Kristoff (Mluhya wa Busia) – Umeniwahi

Kristoff is back on a mission to romance the ladies. At first it’s odd seeing Mluhya wa Busia so mellow but the song is called ‘Umeniwahi’ after all. First things first, the visuals are sublime. It’s nothing groundbreaking but the video is so clean and clear, so pleasing to the senses. It’s a visual feast and his co-star does carry the entire tune but Kristoff clearly has no option. The song’s production was done by Ulopa and it does sound like a very indigenous beat but the lyrics could be better.

Avril – Uko

Yes, this song is definitely different. It’s also seems to be a gumbo consisting of multiple sounds and genres. It’s a hard to describe it also happens to be one of those tunes that you’ll either absolutely love or absolutely hate. Although the video has drawn comparisons to Beyoncé’s ‘Jealous’ at least it’s something different in the music scene. Avril’s voice is a little on the sweeter side for such a heavy tune and J Blessing could have eased up on the camera filter.

Just Imagine Africa x SERRO – Touch My Soul

This audio—video loading—is a reggae infused love song where wordplay is the norm is sure to melt a few hearts along the way. Just a few months into the year and Just Imagine Africa are back. Having teamed up with the soulful Hulda Serro, the song brings a sweet and mellow vibe to this ZJ Heno produced track. It’s a solid organic song and Serro soars. We are waiting for the video though.