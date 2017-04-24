KEBS to cancel permits for manufacturers of plastic bags

Kenya Bureau of Standards has said it is ready to implement the ban on the use of plastic bags

The ban will come to effect in September this year following a gazette notice by the environment minister

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has announced plans to cancel permits for manufacturers of plastic bags in the country.

The authority said licences will be declared null and void once the legal notice on the use of plastic bags starts to be implemented.

According to Kebs managing director Charles Ongwae, the Ministry of Environment had issued deadlines on the issue.

“National Environment Management Authority (Nema) will be implementing the legal notice but on our part, we will withdraw the permits we have issued,” he said.

The Environment Ministry announced that it would bar the use of plastic bags from September.

In a gazette notice dated February 28, 2017, Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary, Judi Wakhungu said the ban significantly targets carrier luggage and plastic luggage.

Once the ban is enforced, Kenya stands to lose 57 billion shillings in tax revenue each year.