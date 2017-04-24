Hot new banger ‘Party Nation’ set to dominate the airwaves (VIDEO)

- Party Nation is the third collaboration between a new Kenyan collective
- The video was directed by singer Kagwe Mungai
Following the success of ‘Kama Kawaida’ which brought together heavyweights in the industry like Muthoni Drummer Queen and Fena Gitu, ‘Party Nation’ is looking to be bigger and better than the initial collaboration. This time Blinky Bill, who supplies the last verse of the song has been recruited by the gang and he also served as producer to ‘Party Nation.’ The tune was first performed at the most recent Blankets & Wine edition that featured rapper AKA and was well received by the crowd. ‘Party Nation’ is “the third song from an ongoing collaboration between Nairobi based heavy weights Kagwe Mungai, Fena Gitu, Mayonde, Muthoni Drummer Queen and Blinky Bill.”
