Amos and Josh go ‘coo-coo’ at Kuku Fiesta (PHOTOS)

April 24, 2017 44 Views

Kuku Fiesta went down last Saturday at the Arboretum and it was one for the books. On the stage was Le Band, H_art the Band and Amos and Josh who all represented for the boy-bands in the Kenyan scene.  Amos and Josh got the crowd dancing with all their biggest hits while Le Band and H_art the Band thrilled the audience with a magic of their own. Here are some sights and scenes.

Gladys Njihia, Aynette Mumbi, Evaline Wanjiku, Velmah Vagutsa and Gloria Sonjoro.

H_art the Band performing on stage.

I unique Dancers doing their thing.

Ken Mwendwa of Le Band.

MC Ally Ady, DJ Kronikx with Malessi Renny.

