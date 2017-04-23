News highlights-April 23 2017 Uhuru, Raila lead calls to have Mwiraria cleared of Anglo Leasing charges

Uhuru, Raila lead calls to have Mwiraria cleared of Anglo Leasing charges
President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the late former Finance Minister David Mwiraria should be cleared of any wrong doing in the Anglo-leasing scandal now that there is consensus that he was innocent.
The President urged all those who had condemned him before to come out in the open and state clearly “it was all politics”, and that Mwiraria was not involved in the scam in which Kenya lost billions of shillings.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga also moved to exonerate the former Minister from the corruption allegations leveled against him.
Speaking during Mwiraria’s funeral service at MCK Gitimbine in Meru County, Odinga eulogized him as a very dedicated, very committed and very methodical person in everything he did. While terming Mwiraria as development minded person, Odinga called for his clearance from the corruption allegations.
“It is a pity that Mwiraria is gone to sleep before you have cleared him of the dragon called Anglo-Leasing which dented his name,” said Odinga.
Jubilee announces dates for fresh primaries after Friday failure
Jubilee party will hold fresh nominations in 33 counties starting Monday 24th through Wednesday 26th.
The update follows President Kenyatta’s speech on Saturday morning in which he apologized for the botched primaries of Friday, citing a large and unprecedented turnout as the main reason for the failure and subsequent cancellation of the Jubilee primaries in 21 counties.
Speaking at a press conference late Saturday, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju revealed that the exercise will be manned by an expanded staff to handle the huge workload as well as improved transport arrangements to ensure that the voting materials arrive on time.
“…since the turnout was general election sized, we have to install an election sized staff…” He quipped.
The party’s national elections board chairman Andrew Musangi also stated that new and different ballot papers will be used.
