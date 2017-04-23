Jubilee postpones its Nairobi county nominations yet again

- The party had initially set the county’s nominations for Friday, April 21
- Secretary general Raphael Tuju attributes the postponement to avoidance of interference with ODM’s nominations in the capital
The Jubilee Party has postponed its nominations for Nairobi county from Monday, April 24 to Wednesday, April 26.
The exercise, which will be overseen by Deputy President William Ruto, was moved ahead to avoid cases of interference with other parties including the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will hold its primaries in the city county on Tuesday, April 25.
Secretary general Raphael Tuju while making the announcement says the party needs more time for preparations arguing the capital’s primaries were the most competitive countrywide.
“ODM had already booked most of the polling stations including schools and hence there could have been a possible clash if we held our Nairobi primaries tomorrow (Monday), noted Mr Tuju.
Nominations for other counties will begin on Monday and Tuesday after the first phase of the exercise that turned shambolic in 21 counties were cancelled.
