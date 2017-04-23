Investigative journalist Mohammed Ali floored in ODM nominations by Joho relative

Former KTN journalist Mohammed Ali has been beaten in the Nyali parliamentary ODM nominations by a close relative amid claims of being rigged out by the party’s top brass.
Said Abdalla, a cousin to Mombasa governor and ODM deputy leader Hassan Joho, garnered 3671 votes to beat Ali who got 2987 votes.
READ ALSO: Joho, Junet Mohamed under siege in Migori (PHOTOS)
The investigative journalist has threatened to ditch the Orange party after he claimed a scheme had been hatched in the run-up to the heated nominations to rig him out after he found his name missing in the party members register.
“This is not an election. It should be called off immediately. Joho and his brother should keep off ODM election matters,” he said.
READ ALSO: Funyula MP Paul Otuoma ditches Raila’s ODM
Elsewhere, Kilifi woman representative Aisha Jumwa won the highly contested Malindi ODM MP nominations, garnering 8,436 votes against incumbent Willy Mtengo’s 3,758.
You might also like
Human Resource practitioners must have legitimate practicing certificates, regulator says
All human resource practitioners have been urged to register for the certificates to help them manage their work efficiently and also secure their positions Speaking at a Nairobi hotel, incoming
Uhuru apologises to the Makonde, orders their registration
President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday issued a directive that all eligible Makonde people should be issued with national Identity Cards by December. The President, who also hosted a delegation of 300
Business Diary
Business pitching event at The Hub East Africa The Hub East Africa will on Thursday, November 17, 2016, host the latest edition of its ‘Pitch to The Ladykillers: Test your
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!