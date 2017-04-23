Investigative journalist Mohammed Ali floored in ODM nominations by Joho relative

Former KTN journalist Mohammed Ali has been beaten in the Nyali parliamentary ODM nominations by a close relative amid claims of being rigged out by the party’s top brass.

Said Abdalla, a cousin to Mombasa governor and ODM deputy leader Hassan Joho, garnered 3671 votes to beat Ali who got 2987 votes.

The investigative journalist has threatened to ditch the Orange party after he claimed a scheme had been hatched in the run-up to the heated nominations to rig him out after he found his name missing in the party members register.

“This is not an election. It should be called off immediately. Joho and his brother should keep off ODM election matters,” he said.

Elsewhere, Kilifi woman representative Aisha Jumwa won the highly contested Malindi ODM MP nominations, garnering 8,436 votes against incumbent Willy Mtengo’s 3,758.