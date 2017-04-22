Uhuru admits Jubilee was unprepared for shambolic primaries

The Jubilee Party has admitted it was overwhelmed by the large turnout witnessed yesterday as it held its primaries that were subsequently cancelled.
President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to the party’s supporters for the shambolic handling of the mini-polls as he conceded that Jubilee was underprepared for the large number of voters that took to the polling stations.
“Primaries usually do not experience the kind of turnout we witnessed yesterday. Ordinarily it is around 25-30% but what we saw was around 70-80% that is similar to a general election,” President Kenyatta during a press briefing at State House, Nairobi.
READ ALSO: Violence and protests mar mega Jubilee Party nominations (PHOTOS)
The party yesterday cancelled the entire primaries exercise as chaos, long delays, insufficient ballot papers and missing names reined in almost all of the stations voting was expected to take place.
The Presidnet denied favouritism of certain aspirants in the primaries with the highest individual to make the claim being Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago who alleged that Deputy President William Ruto’s office was involved in the handpicking of his closest challenger Zedekiah Kiprop Buzeki.
READ ALSO: DP William Ruto sued for allegedly neglecting daughter
The party is expected to announce new poll dates later in the day as a remapping the entire process is expected to be done.
“Only the people have the right to decide the aspirant they want on the jubilee ticket,” he added.
You might also like
43 per cent of Kenyans went to bed hungry while 65 skipped a meal at least a day in the past three months, a new survey reveals
Almost half of Kenyans 43 percent went to bed without eating for the whole day due to a lack of money or other resources and 65 per cent skipped a
Leisure spending outpaces business expenses as Kenya’s tourism sector picks up speed
Consumers are spending twice as much money on leisure as they are on business, a new report by the United Nations World Travel and Tourism Council’s (UNWTTC) has confirmed. The
Sonko not fit to be Nairobi Governor-Kenneth
Former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth has dismissed the candidature of Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko as Jubilee Party sibling rivalry escalates. In a scathing attack to the flamboyant senator, Kenneth described
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!