Uhuru admits Jubilee was unprepared for shambolic primaries

The Jubilee Party has admitted it was overwhelmed by the large turnout witnessed yesterday as it held its primaries that were subsequently cancelled.

President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to the party’s supporters for the shambolic handling of the mini-polls as he conceded that Jubilee was underprepared for the large number of voters that took to the polling stations.

“Primaries usually do not experience the kind of turnout we witnessed yesterday. Ordinarily it is around 25-30% but what we saw was around 70-80% that is similar to a general election,” President Kenyatta during a press briefing at State House, Nairobi.

READ ALSO: Violence and protests mar mega Jubilee Party nominations (PHOTOS)

The party yesterday cancelled the entire primaries exercise as chaos, long delays, insufficient ballot papers and missing names reined in almost all of the stations voting was expected to take place.

The Presidnet denied favouritism of certain aspirants in the primaries with the highest individual to make the claim being Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago who alleged that Deputy President William Ruto’s office was involved in the handpicking of his closest challenger Zedekiah Kiprop Buzeki.

READ ALSO: DP William Ruto sued for allegedly neglecting daughter

The party is expected to announce new poll dates later in the day as a remapping the entire process is expected to be done.

“Only the people have the right to decide the aspirant they want on the jubilee ticket,” he added.