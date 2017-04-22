Uhuru admits Jubilee was unprepared for shambolic primaries

Uhuru admits Jubilee was unprepared for shambolic primaries
April 22, 2017 112 Views

The Jubilee Party has admitted it was overwhelmed by the large turnout witnessed yesterday as it held its primaries that were subsequently cancelled.

President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to the party’s supporters for the shambolic handling of the mini-polls as he conceded that Jubilee was underprepared for the large number of voters that took to the polling stations.

“Primaries usually do not experience the kind of turnout we witnessed yesterday. Ordinarily it is around 25-30% but what we saw was around 70-80% that is similar to a general election,” President Kenyatta during a press briefing at State House, Nairobi.

READ ALSO: Violence and protests mar mega Jubilee Party nominations (PHOTOS)

The Kapsabet-Eldoret road was barricaded as gun shots were fired with voters demanding fair nominations (Photo: Felix Ochola)

The party yesterday cancelled the entire primaries exercise as chaos, long delays, insufficient ballot papers and missing names reined in almost all of the stations voting was expected to take place.

The Presidnet denied favouritism of certain aspirants in the primaries with the highest individual to make the claim being Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago who alleged that Deputy President William Ruto’s office was involved in the handpicking of his closest challenger Zedekiah Kiprop Buzeki.

READ ALSO: DP William Ruto sued for allegedly neglecting daughter

DP William Ruto (right) with Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago during a project commissioning on September 4th 2015 (Photo: The Star Kenya)

Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial hopeful, Kiprop Bundotich, alias Buzeki

The party is expected to announce new poll dates later in the day as a remapping the entire process is expected to be done.

“Only the people have the right to decide the aspirant they want on the jubilee ticket,” he added.

Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju addresses disgruntled aspirants and leaders from Kajiado county on April 21 at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi (Photo: Jubilee Party)

Previous News highlights-April 22 2017 Uhuru admits Jubilee was unprepared for shambolic primaries
Tags DP William RutoJubilee party nominationsPresident Uhuru KenyattaUasin Gishu Governor Jackson MandagoZedekiah Kiprop Buzeki
Category LatestPolitics

You might also like

43 per cent of Kenyans went to bed hungry while 65 skipped a meal at least a day in the past three months, a new survey reveals
Latest 0 Comments

43 per cent of Kenyans went to bed hungry while 65 skipped a meal at least a day in the past three months, a new survey reveals

Almost half of Kenyans 43 percent went to bed without eating for the whole day due to a lack of money or other resources and 65 per cent skipped a

Latest 0 Comments

Leisure spending outpaces business expenses as Kenya’s tourism sector picks up speed

Consumers are spending twice as much money on leisure as they are on business, a new report by the United Nations World Travel and Tourism Council’s (UNWTTC) has confirmed. The

Sonko not fit to be Nairobi Governor-Kenneth
Latest 0 Comments

Sonko not fit to be Nairobi Governor-Kenneth

Former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth has dismissed the candidature of Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko as Jubilee Party sibling rivalry escalates. In a scathing attack to the flamboyant senator, Kenneth described

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply