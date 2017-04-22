News highlights-April 22 2017 Uhuru admits Jubilee was unprepared for shambolic primaries

Uhuru admits Jubilee was unprepared for shambolic primaries

The Jubilee Party has admitted it was overwhelmed by the large turnout witnessed yesterday as it held its primaries that were subsequently cancelled.

President Uhuru Kenyatta apologized to the party’s supporters for the shambolic handling of the mini-polls as he conceded that Jubilee was underprepared for the large number of voters that took to the polling stations.

“Primaries usually do not experience the kind of turnout we witnessed yesterday. Ordinarily it is around 25-30% but what we saw was around 70-80% that is similar to a general election,” President Kenyatta during a press briefing at State House, Nairobi.

The party yesterday cancelled the entire primaries exercise as chaos, long delays, insufficient ballot papers and missing names reined in almost all of the stations voting was expected to take place.

The President denied favouritism of certain aspirants in the primaries with the highest individual to make the claim being Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago who alleged that Deputy President William Ruto’s office was involved in the handpicking of his closest challenger Zedekiah Kiprop Buzeki.

The party is expected to announce new poll dates later in the day as a remapping the entire process is expected to be done.

“Only the people have the right to decide the aspirant they want on the jubilee ticket,” he added.

Hitches at ODM nominations in Coastal counties

Hitches have hit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) primaries slated for Saturday, April 22 morning in four coastal counties. Among those caught up in the confusion is former journalist Mohamed Ali who is seeking the Nyali Parliamentary seat with his name missing from the party register at Mlaleo Primary School.

Ali is now demanding the nomination process be stopped until the anomaly is corrected as he cannot cast his ballot further alleging a ploy by his opponents to rig him out of the primaries.

In Tana River County, there were delays in the delivery of the voting material.Voters were on queue since 5:00 am only for the ballot and boxes to arrive at around 11:00 am.

The delay in start of voting has also been reported in most parts of Kwale County, with ballot papers and boxes yet to arrive at polling stations, with voters who arrived since 6:00 am being agitated by the delays.

Five people dead in Salgaa accident

Five people were on Friday night killed in an accident involving a matatu and a truck on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. Police said three children were among the dead in the accident that occurred at Sobea area in Rongai, about seven kilometers from the Salgaa black spot.

According to police, the truck was headed to Nakuru from Eldoret while the matatu was going the opposite direction when they collided.

Survivors in the matatu told police the accident occurred when the driver tried to over the truck at a sharp corner, but police said they were yet to verify the information.

The accident occurred at the same spot where five teenagers died in a car crash on the Christmas Eve of last year, among others which have claimed many lives in the past.