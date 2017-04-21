Violence and protests mar mega Jubilee Party nominations (PHOTOS)

Violence and confusion has marked the Jubilee Party nominations that kicked off today with cancellations witnessed in several stations in the exercise that was to run for all elective seats except the presidency simultaneously.

Voting in Nandi county was called off due to inadequate materials with about 10,000 ballot papers supplied against the party’s estimated 400,000 supporters.

No ballot papers were received in neighbouring Bomet and Kericho counties resulting in the exercise not kicking off despite the scheduling off the mini-polls in the early hours of the morning.

Polling in Imenti North constituency in Meru County was stopped after area MP Rahim Dawood and his opponent, former Interior principal secretary Mutea Iringo, disagreed over whether to use the party list of members or the IEBC register to identify voters.

Police were forced to fire in the air to disperse angry youths burning ballot papers at the Bungoma Primary School polling station in Nanyuki.

The angry voters engaged police in running battles as they complained that some aspirants names were missing from the ballot papers.

A vehicle with crude weapons and campaign materials was impounded in Gatundu South with police investigating the incident and motive.

A huge delay in Laikipia and Nyandarua counties resulted in frustrations among voters with the exercise starting at noon while in there was confusion in Mogotio constituency after aspirants ignored directive from National Elections Board and resolved to postpone primaries due to inadequate ballot papers due to missing names in voting register.

The party moved to assure that all was well despite hitches witnessed countrywide maintaining that the nominations should be concluded by the end of the day.

“Any postponement will only come from Jubilee Party HQ and so far we’ve not done any,” Tuju said.