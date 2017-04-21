Sports headlines-April 21 2017 Manchester United through to Europa League semis

Manchester United through to Europa League semis

Marcus Rashford’s extra-time goal sent Manchester United into the Europa League semi-final at the expense of Anderlecht on a night of tension at Old Trafford.

United took the lead on the night and in the tie when Henrikh Mkhitaryan drilled in a low finish in the 10th minute but Anderlecht restored parity when Sofiane Hanni scrambled home an equaliser after 32 minutes.

Mourinho’s side were their own worst enemies with a shocking display of finishing as they missed chance after chance, their cause also undermined by injuries to defender Marcos Rojo in the first half and a serious-looking knee injury to top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of normal time.

United were facing the prospect of a penalty shootout but Rashford, a scorer against Chelsea at the weekend, made the decisive contribution after 107 minutes with a brilliant turn and finish from Marouane Fellaini’s knockdown.

Gor Mahia coach banned for three KPL matches

Gor Mahia coach Sandro Fantoni has been handed a three match suspension. The committee found Fantoni guilty of unsporting conduct during Gor Mahia’s league match against Muhoroni Youth last season.

A statement on the league’s official website confirmed, “Gor Mahia coach Sandro Fantoni has been handed a three-match suspension by the League’s Independent and Disciplinary Complaints Committee (IDCC).

“The committee found Fantoni guilty of unsporting conduct during Gor Mahia’s league match against Muhoroni Youth last season. The Kenyan Premier League had charged the Gor coach with violently provoking a Muhoroni Youth Club official during the pre-match warm-up of the said fixture and also engaging in a fight with KPL official GMT Otieno.

“The committee also fined Fantoni Sh100, 000 and warned him of further, severe action should he commit a similar offense within the next six months of the 2017 season.