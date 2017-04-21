Sports headlines-April 21 2017 Manchester United through to Europa League semis

Sports headlines-April 21 2017 Manchester United through to Europa League semis
April 21, 2017 56 Views

Manchester United through to Europa League semis

Marcus Rashford’s extra-time goal sent Manchester United into the Europa League semi-final at the expense of Anderlecht on a night of tension at Old Trafford.

United took the lead on the night and in the tie when Henrikh Mkhitaryan drilled in a low finish in the 10th minute but Anderlecht restored parity when Sofiane Hanni scrambled home an equaliser after 32 minutes.

READ ALSO: Man Utd reach Europa quarters with nervy win over Rostov

Teenager Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring the winner against Anderlecht during the Europa League quarters at Old Trafford on April 20 2017 (Photo: Manchester United)

Mourinho’s side were their own worst enemies with a shocking display of finishing as they missed chance after chance, their cause also undermined by injuries to defender Marcos Rojo in the first half and a serious-looking knee injury to top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of normal time.

United were facing the prospect of a penalty shootout but Rashford, a scorer against Chelsea at the weekend, made the decisive contribution after 107 minutes with a brilliant turn and finish from Marouane Fellaini’s knockdown.

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped off the pitch after he landed awkwardly at the end of regular time. (Photo: BBC)

Gor Mahia coach banned for three KPL matches

Gor Mahia coach Sandro Fantoni has been handed a three match suspension. The committee found Fantoni guilty of unsporting conduct during Gor Mahia’s league match against Muhoroni Youth last season.

A statement on the league’s official website confirmed, “Gor Mahia coach Sandro Fantoni has been handed a three-match suspension by the League’s Independent and Disciplinary Complaints Committee (IDCC).

READ ALSO: Gor Mahia back to the top as Chemelil put AFC Leopards to the sword

Gor Mahia’s training coach Sandro Fantoni (Photo: Bamba Sports)

“The committee found Fantoni guilty of unsporting conduct during Gor Mahia’s league match against Muhoroni Youth last season. The Kenyan Premier League had charged the Gor coach with violently provoking a Muhoroni Youth Club official during the pre-match warm-up of the said fixture and also engaging in a fight with KPL official GMT Otieno.

“The committee also fined Fantoni Sh100, 000 and warned him of further, severe action should he commit a similar offense within the next six months of the 2017 season.

Gor Mahia bagged their first silverware for 2017 by edging Tusker 1-0 on March 5 at Afraha Stadium to bag the Super Cup.

Previous Business highlights-April 21 2017 Kenya hit by jobs slowdown for the first time in 4 years
Next News highlights-April 21 2017 Jubilee primaries kick off amid delays
Tags AnderlechtGor MahiaIndependent and Disciplinary Complaints Committee (IDCC)Kenya Premier LeagueManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordSandro FantoniUefa Europa League
Category Sports

You might also like

The story of Western Jaguars and their nine lives in the men hockey Premier league continues
Sports 0 Comments

The story of Western Jaguars and their nine lives in the men hockey Premier league continues

Western Jaguars earned their stay in the men hockey premier league after winning thier four-team playoffs. The Kakamega based side had initially been relegated after finishing bottom of their pool. Wazaendo Youth declining

Sports 0 Comments

How Africa boycotted the 1966 World Cup

 The 1966 World Cup is the only World Cup to have been boycotted by an entire continent. But it is better known for England’s victory, a controversial goal in the

Varsity side Wazito FC begin campaign against Talanta in NSL on Sunday
Sports 0 Comments

Varsity side Wazito FC begin campaign against Talanta in NSL on Sunday

FKF has released fixtures for the National Super League season to kick off on Saturday 4th. Wazito FC will open their campaign on Sunday 5th against Talanta FC. Wazito are

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply