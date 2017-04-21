Sports headlines-April 21 2017 Manchester United through to Europa League semis

Manchester United through to Europa League semis
Marcus Rashford’s extra-time goal sent Manchester United into the Europa League semi-final at the expense of Anderlecht on a night of tension at Old Trafford.
United took the lead on the night and in the tie when Henrikh Mkhitaryan drilled in a low finish in the 10th minute but Anderlecht restored parity when Sofiane Hanni scrambled home an equaliser after 32 minutes.
READ ALSO: Man Utd reach Europa quarters with nervy win over Rostov
Mourinho’s side were their own worst enemies with a shocking display of finishing as they missed chance after chance, their cause also undermined by injuries to defender Marcos Rojo in the first half and a serious-looking knee injury to top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the end of normal time.
United were facing the prospect of a penalty shootout but Rashford, a scorer against Chelsea at the weekend, made the decisive contribution after 107 minutes with a brilliant turn and finish from Marouane Fellaini’s knockdown.
Gor Mahia coach banned for three KPL matches
Gor Mahia coach Sandro Fantoni has been handed a three match suspension. The committee found Fantoni guilty of unsporting conduct during Gor Mahia’s league match against Muhoroni Youth last season.
A statement on the league’s official website confirmed, “Gor Mahia coach Sandro Fantoni has been handed a three-match suspension by the League’s Independent and Disciplinary Complaints Committee (IDCC).
READ ALSO: Gor Mahia back to the top as Chemelil put AFC Leopards to the sword
“The committee found Fantoni guilty of unsporting conduct during Gor Mahia’s league match against Muhoroni Youth last season. The Kenyan Premier League had charged the Gor coach with violently provoking a Muhoroni Youth Club official during the pre-match warm-up of the said fixture and also engaging in a fight with KPL official GMT Otieno.
“The committee also fined Fantoni Sh100, 000 and warned him of further, severe action should he commit a similar offense within the next six months of the 2017 season.
You might also like
The story of Western Jaguars and their nine lives in the men hockey Premier league continues
Western Jaguars earned their stay in the men hockey premier league after winning thier four-team playoffs. The Kakamega based side had initially been relegated after finishing bottom of their pool. Wazaendo Youth declining
How Africa boycotted the 1966 World Cup
The 1966 World Cup is the only World Cup to have been boycotted by an entire continent. But it is better known for England’s victory, a controversial goal in the
Varsity side Wazito FC begin campaign against Talanta in NSL on Sunday
FKF has released fixtures for the National Super League season to kick off on Saturday 4th. Wazito FC will open their campaign on Sunday 5th against Talanta FC. Wazito are
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!