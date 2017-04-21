News highlights-April 21 2017 Jubilee primaries kick off amid delays

Jubilee primaries kick off amid delays

Jubilee Party primaries have kicked off in some areas across the country while the exercise has been delayed in most counties due late arrival of ballot material, insufficient ballot papers and voter protests.

Delays have been reported in Uasin Gishu, Igembe, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Elgeyo Marakwet. In Nakuru, voting has not started because ballot material has not arrived at the different polling stations.

The party pushed its nominations for Nairobi County to Monday 24th next week due to concerns from the Muslim community.

The nominations had been slated for Friday 21st, a day that Muslim faithful go to mosques for their prayers.

Phase out of 8-4-4 system on course

The Ministry of Education has launched the pilot program for the new curriculum that will replace the 8-4-4 system of education. Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i says the trial phase involving 470 schools will determine viability of the syllabus before it is rolled out countrywide.

The 8-4-4 system of education that has been in use for the last 22 years. CS Matiang’i launched the pilot phase on Thursday morning at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development exuding confidence of a successful transition.

Dr. Matiang’i says the pilot phase will determine practicality of implementing the curriculum at national level.

Head teachers of the 470 selected pilot schools will undergo training on the Competency Based Curriculum before rolling it out next month.The selected schools are drawn from all 47 counties.

Politicians to be surcharged if outdoor advert payments not met

The Nairobi County Government says politicians will be surcharged directly if outdoor advertising companies default on payments for their adverts.

Sub-county Administration Chief Officer John Ntoiti said that aspirants putting up unapproved banners and campaign posters in unauthorized places will also be arrested and charged.

He urged billboard owners to ensure their records are clean as the county will directly surcharge clients for arrears.

“If the owner of the billboard has not made his record straight, then we shall bill the aspirants directly,” he warned.