Need plot this weekend? We have you covered
April 21, 2017 57 Views

Friday, 21st April, 2017

WHAT: EA WAVE presents HIGH TIDE

‘HIGH TIDE’ is an intimate journey into the musical influences and inspiration betweeen members of the collective.

WHERE: The Alchemist Bar

.Thrift Social dancefloor.PHOTO/CHRISTINE KEYONZO/X NEWS

WHO: EA WAVE

EA Wave/PHOTO/OkayAfrica.

TIME: 7 pm

ENTRY: Sh.500

 

Friday, 21st April, 2017

WHAT: Live Band night with the Beathogs

Join The Beathogs at the Aero Club on Friday 21st for an evening of smooth Rock and Funk Disco!!
Come Dance at one of the Oldest Aero Clubs in the World!!!

WHERE: Aero Club of East Africa

Aero Club of East Africa/PHOTO/Facebook.

WHO: The Beathogs

Edna Ratemo of The Beathogs at Blankets & Wine. PHOTO/GITOBU EDWIN/X NEWS

TIME: 7pm

 

Saturday, 22nd April, 2017

WHAT: Kuku Fiesta

KUKU FIESTA is a an event that brings together chicken recipe experts and chicken lovers all to one location for an entertaining experience and a taste of the most diverse and creatively made chicken recipes enjoyed in East Africa.

WHERE: Nairobi Arboretum

PHOTO.SKYSCRAPER CITY

WHO: Amos and Josh, H_art the Band

TIME: 11am

ENTRY: Sh.1000 advance, Sh.1500 at the gate

 

Saturday, 22nd April, 2017

WHAT: Mindful: Mind Full

A spoken word poetry showcase featuring some of your favourite spoken word artists, including but not limited to TEARDROPS, MUMBI, IVAN, JAAZIYAH, LUCA AMAYO, YOURS TRULY, SHIKKIEY, SOCRATESS, MC ELFRA.

WHERE: Creatives Garage

PHOTO/CREATIVES GARAGE

WHO: Teardrops, Mumbi, MC Elfra

MC Gufy and Teardrops at Love and Light/PHOTO/CHRISTINE KEYONZO/X NEWS.

TIME: 12pm

ENTRY: Sh.500 advance, Sh.600 at the gate

 

Sunday, 23rd April, 2017

WHAT: B-CLUB VIP Pool Party

3rd Edition of the pool party hosted by  KEVIN LYTTLE and VICTORIA KIMANI. Exclusive LIVE PERFORMANCE !!!

WHERE: Diamond Plaza, Rooftop Pool

PHOTO/CLOUD HOTEL & SUITES.

WHO: Victoria Kimani, Mohombi, Kevin Lyttle

TIME: 12pm

ENTRY: Sh.2000 women, Sh.3000 men

