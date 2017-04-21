Need plot this weekend? We have you covered

Friday, 21st April, 2017
WHAT: EA WAVE presents HIGH TIDE
‘HIGH TIDE’ is an intimate journey into the musical influences and inspiration betweeen members of the collective.
WHERE: The Alchemist Bar
WHO: EA WAVE
TIME: 7 pm
ENTRY: Sh.500
WHAT: Live Band night with the Beathogs
Join The Beathogs at the Aero Club on Friday 21st for an evening of smooth Rock and Funk Disco!!
Come Dance at one of the Oldest Aero Clubs in the World!!!
WHERE: Aero Club of East Africa
WHO: The Beathogs
TIME: 7pm
Saturday, 22nd April, 2017
WHAT: Kuku Fiesta
KUKU FIESTA is a an event that brings together chicken recipe experts and chicken lovers all to one location for an entertaining experience and a taste of the most diverse and creatively made chicken recipes enjoyed in East Africa.
WHERE: Nairobi Arboretum
WHO: Amos and Josh, H_art the Band
TIME: 11am
ENTRY: Sh.1000 advance, Sh.1500 at the gate
Saturday, 22nd April, 2017
WHAT: Mindful: Mind Full
A spoken word poetry showcase featuring some of your favourite spoken word artists, including but not limited to TEARDROPS, MUMBI, IVAN, JAAZIYAH, LUCA AMAYO, YOURS TRULY, SHIKKIEY, SOCRATESS, MC ELFRA.
WHERE: Creatives Garage
WHO: Teardrops, Mumbi, MC Elfra
TIME: 12pm
ENTRY: Sh.500 advance, Sh.600 at the gate
Sunday, 23rd April, 2017
WHAT: B-CLUB VIP Pool Party
3rd Edition of the pool party hosted by KEVIN LYTTLE and VICTORIA KIMANI. Exclusive LIVE PERFORMANCE !!!
WHERE: Diamond Plaza, Rooftop Pool
WHO: Victoria Kimani, Mohombi, Kevin Lyttle
TIME: 12pm
ENTRY: Sh.2000 women, Sh.3000 men
