Lupita endorses Anyang’ Nyong’o ahead of Kisumu ODM Party primaries

Lupita is daughter to Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o and an Academy Award-winning Kenyan actress based in the US

Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o who is the current Kisumu county Senator is vying to be Kisumu County’s next Governor

Kenyan American based actress Lupita Nyong’o has formally endorsed his father as the best bet for Kisumu County Gubernatorial seat ahead of the ODM Party primaries on Monday 24th April 2017. The actress who is currently working on a new movie in a video open letter to Prof. Nyong’o apologised for not being able to make it to Kisumu to support in the campaigns.

Lupita while pouring praises on his father urged the people of Kisumu to nominate him. Take a look at the video she posted on her social media platforms:

