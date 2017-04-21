Latest news headlines-April 21 2017 Confusion mars start of Jubilee Party primaries

Confusion mars start of Jubilee Party primaries

Violence and confusion has marked the Jubilee Party nominations that kicked off today with cancellations witnessed in several stations in the exercise that was to run for all elective seats except the presidency simultaneously.

Voting in Nandi county was called off due to inadequate materials with about 10,000 ballot papers supplied against the party’s estimated 400,000 supporters.

No ballot papers were received in neighbouring Bomet and Kericho counties resulting in the exercise not kicking off despite the scheduling off the mini-polls in the early hours of the morning.

Polling in Imenti North constituency in Meru County was stopped after area MP Rahim Dawood and his opponent, former Interior principal secretary Mutea Iringo, disagreed over whether to use the party list of members or the IEBC register to identify voters.

Police were forced to fire in the air to disperse angry youths burning ballot papers at the Bungoma Primary School polling station in Nanyuki.

Sonko: I am still in the race for Nairobi governor

Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has denied withdrawing from the city’s gubernatorial race in favour of his rival former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

In a statement to newsrooms, senator Sonko regretted that his political opponents had resolved to using propaganda and malice on his gubernatorial candidature.

“I have not withdrawn from the Nairobi gubernatorial race. I wish to assure my supporters across the 17 constituencies that they should come out in their large numbers to exercise their democratic right and cast their votes as the Jubilee Party nominee on Monday April 24 2017 at their respective polling centres,” Sonko said.

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma ditches Raila’s ODM

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma has today resigned from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) amid claims he was rigged out of the party’s Busia gubernatorial nominations.

The legislator in a letter to the Orange party wants it to withdraw his life membership with immediate effect as he made good his threat to decamp from the Raila Odinga-led outfit.

“Kindly remove my name from your party list of members as I have voluntarily opted to leave the party,” Otuoma said in the letter dated 20 April 2017 and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Otuoma cried foul following the party’s nominations on April 14 where he was floored by incumbent Sospeter Ojaamong who garnered 92,358 votes against his 63,752. Ojaamong’s victory was however shortlived as the result was immediately nullified due to massive irregularities.