Funyula MP Paul Otuoma ditches Raila’s ODM

April 21, 2017 123 Views
  • Disgruntled Otuoma hinted at running for the Busia governorship independently if ODM party denied him a certificate
  • He garnered 63752 votes against Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong’s 92,358 in the recently concluded party’s primaries

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma has resigned from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) amid claims he was rigged out of the party’s Busia gubernatorial nominations.

The legislator in a letter to the Orange party wants it to withdraw his life membership with immediate effect as he made good his threat to decamp from the Raila Odinga-led outfit.

“Kindly remove my name from your party list of members as I have voluntarily opted to leave the party,” Otuoma said in the letter dated 20 April 2017 and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma’s resignation letter from ODM

Otuoma cried foul following the party’s nominations on April 14 where he was floored by incumbent Sospeter Ojaamong who garnered 92,358 votes against his 63,752. Ojaamong’s victory was however shortlived as the result was immediately nullified due to massive irregularities.

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma with ODM party leader Raila Odinga (Photo: KTN News)

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma with Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong during happier times (Photo: KTN News)

