These are the 8 most beautiful women in Kenya’s entertainment industry

It was announced that PEOPLE Magazine’s tired list of the world’s ‘Most Beautiful’ people had been released. 49-year-old actress Julia Roberts was named ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’ Although it was interesting to see the title go to a middle aged celebrity, Julia Roberts has not been the most relevant actress of late. Her last notable role was in Eat, Pray, Love and that was in 2010. In response to that here are our own beauties that we know and love that should be included on that list.

Avril

At one time singer Avril was known more for her looks than even her music. Popular for the hits, ‘Nikimuona’, ‘Kitu Kimoja’ and ‘Hakuna Yule’ she has aged like fine wine and is still wowing fans every year.

Huddah

We could say many things about socialite/businesswoman Huddah but one thing is for sure, she’s hot. She’s a beautiful woman who is out there getting her money and we can’t be mad at that.

READ ALSO: Socialite Huddah Monroe undergoes corrective cosmetic surgery in the US

Pierra Makena

Motherhood may have slowed her roll a little bit and that’s understandable but that doesn’t mean that her beauty has dimmed even a little bit. The DJ can be found on our screens on Y254 being an awesome mother and host.

Sarah Hassan

Too bad ‘Tasha’ got married earlier this year, she must have broken many hearts in the process. She has kept us mesmerised with her killer good looks for years now and she is still as gorgeous as ever.

READ ALSO: Former Tahidi High actress Sarah Hassan gets hotter and hotter(PHOTOS)

Tracy Wanjiru

The Teen Republik host is a fresher face on this list but is in every way a stunner. She also seems to be a perfect mix of sweet and sexy and that is always a plus.

Corazon Kwamboka

It feels like Corazon was thrust into the limelight with little reluctance on her part. Of course she is reaping the benefits of being ‘famous’ but she also seems much more grounded than other ‘socialites’. Plus she’s a lawyer so you know she’s smart.

READ ALSO:Would you buy this medically unproven product from Vera Sidika?

Anita Gaitho

Now this blogger and fashionista might not be the first name that would pop into your head on this list but she is gorgeous. The force behind Style Sketches, the yummy mummy is down to earth, relatable and of course has a body to die for.

Brenda Wairimu

No list would be complete without Brenda Wairimu. No matter how low she lays, the actress’ beauty will shine through everything.