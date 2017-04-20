One person perishes in accident involving Sauti Sol’s tour bus

One person perishes in accident involving Sauti Sol’s tour bus
April 20, 2017 111 Views
  • The Sauti Sol Live and Die in Afrika tour bus was embroiled in a car accident
  • The vehicle was a mainstay during the band’s tour in Kenya last year

Sauti Sol’s tour bus was last night embroiled in road accident where the driver of the vehicle perished. The band is currently on a media tour in Nigeria following their performance at Gidi Fest and were not present during the collision. They shared on their official Facebook page exactly what happened, “Our hearts go out the families and friends of the driver of the #LiveandDieinAfrika branded bus who passed away following a fatal road accident yesterday. Thank you all for your concern. None of our team members was in the bus. Everyone is safe and sound. However we’d like to pray for the quick recovery to the injured passengers who were travelling from Malindi.”

Our hearts go out the families and friends of the driver of the #LiveandDieinAfrika branded bus who passed away…

Posted by Sautisol on Thursday, April 20, 2017

READ ALSO: Sauti Sol issue apology to the President, and it’s very shady

Details on this incident remain unclear but positive messages from fans have been pouring in the wake of the accident.

READ ALSO: Jaguar in agony after his Range Rover crashed to death two pedestrians

This news comes a month after singer, Jaguar, was involved in an accident of his own where two people–a motorcyclist and his passenger–were killed at Rukanga in Kirinyaga County last month.

 

