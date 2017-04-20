One person perishes in accident involving Sauti Sol’s tour bus

- The Sauti Sol Live and Die in Afrika tour bus was embroiled in a car accident
- The vehicle was a mainstay during the band’s tour in Kenya last year
Sauti Sol’s tour bus was last night embroiled in road accident where the driver of the vehicle perished. The band is currently on a media tour in Nigeria following their performance at Gidi Fest and were not present during the collision. They shared on their official Facebook page exactly what happened, “Our hearts go out the families and friends of the driver of the #LiveandDieinAfrika branded bus who passed away following a fatal road accident yesterday. Thank you all for your concern. None of our team members was in the bus. Everyone is safe and sound. However we’d like to pray for the quick recovery to the injured passengers who were travelling from Malindi.”
Details on this incident remain unclear but positive messages from fans have been pouring in the wake of the accident.
This news comes a month after singer, Jaguar, was involved in an accident of his own where two people–a motorcyclist and his passenger–were killed at Rukanga in Kirinyaga County last month.
