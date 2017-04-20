Heartbreaking photos from Ayeiya’s funeral

- Comedian Emmanuel Makori aka Ayeiya passed away on Friday, 14th April
- The funnyman died after being involved in a car accident near Catholic University of Eastern Africa
The comedy fraternity in the country has suffered a blow through Emmanuel Makori’s death. His friends and family said goodbye to him in a ceremony that can only be described as painful. Here are some photos from the day.
“He taught me how to structure my comedy skits and put them in one story, he used to say Ayieyia poa poa he told me that i needed to have signature that people will always remember me with and together we created ITAKUA AJE ISHAKUA tomorrow at carnivore i will get onstage and crack joke’s in your honour .I will miss you man and am happy to have worked and known you,” Chipukeezy shared some moving words remembering his friend and colleague.
