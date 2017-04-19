Rayvanny is a new father, baby mother was urged to abort the child, he reveals

Raymond aka Rayvanny has welcomed a son to the world

He made the announcement over social media earlier today

Wasafi Records signee Rayvanny has a reason to smile. He’s a father but the journey was not an easy one. He revealed that his baby mother was advised to opt for an abortion by people close to her but decided not to.

“Kuna Kuachana, kugombana,kutengana lakini kuacha yote hayo Swala Kubwa Sana Ulilolifanya Ambalo sitoweza kulisahau ni Kunipa @jaydanvanny kwenye maisha yangu.Maana Ungweza Kutoa Mimba lakini Ulikua Na nia njema na mwanao .Wengi walikushauri Utoe wakasema unajiharibia Future wakasema bado mapema lakini haukua tayari kumpoteza Mwanao. @fahyma_ @jaydanvanny We love you son,” he updated his fans.

His child’s mother had a few words of her own about the delivery, “Siamini kama nimekupata mwanangu @jaydanvanny I love you to day and forever ❤️ sema nn uchungu wa mtoto sio kitu cha sports sports ni.”

The pregnancy was apparently a big secret to his friends even as one follower noted, “Cogratulation I really love you as my brother you kno how to keep secrets ulificha ujauzito wa mke wako hadi akajifungua your a real gents sio kupost post picha zake kama wezio huko tz# Team kenya twakupenda sana.”

While another wondered,”Hahahaha where is our own Kenyan Mishi.”

