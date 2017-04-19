Here’s the funniest Kenyan roasts after Diamond Platnumz posted horribly broken English online

Diamond Platnumz is launching a new fragrance called ‘chibuperfume’

The perfume line is and extension of his growing empire

It’s odd that somebody as rich and as famous as Diamond does not have an assistant to handle his social media. The Wasafi CEO on Monday surprised us with a new product but the English that went along with it was ‘struggly’ to say the least.

Here he is looking absolutely natural in his pose. The caption reads, “I feel incompleted when am on any outfit, without wearing @chibuperfume !….. @chibuperfume by Diamondplatnumz comming out this week!” Yes, of course people took notice, most of them Kenyan.

