Chris Brown accused of punching photographer

Chris Brown is alleged to have assaulted a photographer at a club called AJA Channelside

The victim is said to have suffered injuries – “his lip got split open and his jaw hurts”

Singer Chris Brown is in trouble yet again. While at a show in Tampa, Florida the 27-year-old entertainer allegedly punched a photographer and walked out of the club premises. The club owners posted a message on their Facebook page immediately after it happened, “As everyone witnessed he showed up to the club at around 1:30am. After only a few minutes of being there, Chris Brown himself and his team assaulted our club photographer and proceeded to walk out of the venue. AJA Channelside and our employees apologize for the inconvenience. Assault charges were pressed and we are dealing with the proper authorities accordingly.”

A 30-second video of the incident happening has emerged online showing Brown doing the deed and exiting the club. The altercation occurred due to an unclear agreement as to whether photography would be allowed at the event. The victim Bennie L. Vines, has insisted that he was not taking pictures of Brown and has alleged that he will sue the singer according to TMZ.

This is not Chris Brown’s only legal trouble in Florida as it was revealed that, “federal authorities are investigating Brown for a $15,000 wire transfer” to a convicted drug dealer.