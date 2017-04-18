Khaligraph Jones graced the Ameru Festival with his hip hop lines (PHOTOS)

April 18, 2017 229 Views

The second edition of the Ameru Festival proved that Merians love hip hop and dancehall music.This was a great day for the Easter holiday.With the show being opened by a number of artists from the County including Kamanu M’Ntwamwari, Karimi Bruno, Mc Mananga, Nassizu.,Koffi Machette and a couple of other artists with the likes of, Jua Cali,Nyashinski, Colo, Nameless and Hip Hop king Khaligraph Jones graced the stage Khaligraph’s performance proved that Kenyans love Hip Hop while Nyashinski did not disappoint the crowd with the Mungu pekee song.

The event was also graced by top Kenyan Dj’s and MC’s;  Dj Pierra, Dj Joe Mfalme with Mc Jessy, Sleepy David and Karis making a staunch appearance.

Photos by Edwin Gitobu/XNews

Kamanu M`Ntwamwari with Karimi Bruno

 

Bazokizo singer Collo makes some move on the stage during the performance.

 

Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski was also on stage with Mungu Pekee song.

 

MC Jessy was all in the Gig to entertain fans.

Churchill show comedian Karis was up to give the fun.

Nameless gave funs enough of Music.

DJ Pierra was the Lady of the night at the Ameru Festival with her hands on the Decks.

