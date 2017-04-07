Kenya receives Sh16 million donation from Government of China

Ongoing national drought receives Kshs 16 million from KCETA.

Funds will be given to the most affected Counties.

Kenya to continue creating a better bond with the Chinese Government.

The Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA), in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Kenya and the Kenya Overseas Chinese Association, have extended a Sh16 million donation in aid of the national drought relief campaign.

The funds raised by the three organizations will be used to secure relief interventions in 9 counties that are currently hard-hit by drought.

The Government declared the prevailing drought in the country a national disaster in Kenya in February 2017 after the number of people affected by the drought shot to 2.7 million in 23 out of the 47 counties.

The ceremony which took place at the Extelcoms House, Nairobi attracted various Chinese companies under the umbrella of KCETA, among them AVIC, Huawei Technologies, Wu Yi, China Road and Bridge, China Overseas Engineering, ZTE, Sany, Sichuan International, Greatwall Drilling and CAMC, each of which donated KES 1,000,000. These companies have expressed their commitment towards the development and well-being of Kenya as their trusted partner and host country; and continue to push their corporate responsibility agenda by being involved in solving the social matters that affect the country. Their donation is targeted to Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Lamu, Laikipia, Baringo, Isiolo, Kitui and Narok East counties.

Commenting as a representative company, the deputy CEO of Huawei Kenya Stone said, “the Chinese companies over the years showed its commitment towards working with the local communities in a stable environment. As a representative of the Chinese enterprises, we not only endeavor to be involved in developmental projects in the ICT and infrastructure fields but also go beyond and get involved in social causes such as this donation.”

KCETA was one of the parties that signed an agreement to boost the Kenya- China integration in 2016. Part of the agreement involves China supporting wildlife protection in Kenya and complying with the laws and regulations that will help with integration with the local community while ensuring that both China and Kenya emerge in a win-win situation.