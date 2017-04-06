Senator Ongoro is going nowhere, Ruth Odinga dares ODM

Ruth Odinga has come to the rescue of Senator Elizabeth Ongoro in her bid to win the Ruaraka Parliamentary seat.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga has come to the defence of embattled nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro telling off Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to respect women aspirants eyeing its party ticket.

Ms Odinga requested the party’s National Executive committee (NEC) not to meddle in the upcoming party primaries nominations.

“I support Ongoro and she should be allowed to vie in the constituency of her choice on an ODM ticket,” she said in her address to the media. “We want ODM to have as many women candidates as possible.”

Ruth, a sister to ODM leader Raila Odinga asked the party National Elections Board chaired by Judith Pareno to consult members widely not to make any mistakes ahead of next week’s primaries.

“Those in the committee should sit down and reconsider their decisions especially that of giving Kajwang’ direct nomination,” she said.

On Wednesday, Ongoro who is ODM deputy Secretary General rebuked her party alleging its leaders have frustrated her and other women aspirants but assured her supporters that she will soldier on in the MP race.

“I will be in NASA. I am not coming out of the race. No more intimidation. Enough is enough…enough nonsense,” the Senator told the media at Orange House.

The senator accused his opponent of the party ticket TJ Kajwang’ of making her life difficult and accused ODM of refusing by taking disciplinary action despite her reports.

“I have been writing letters to ODM…that Kajwang is after my life and they are doing nothing. Instead, they are rewarding my attacker,” she said.

Ongoro accused the incumbent of hiring goons to attack her campaign team on various occasions that including the March 16th incident that left hundreds of her supports injured and two people killed.