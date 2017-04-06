Nairobi posts highest growth in Prime real estate market across Africa

Africa’s prime real estate markets have posted mixed performances over the last two years, as divergence emerges between growth rates of commodity-exporting and commodity-importing economies in the continent, a report by Knight Frank Africa says.

According to report released during the East Africa Property Investment 2017 Summit (EAPI Summit) majority of the 35 cities in 30 countries analyzed have recorded declines in prime rents across offices, retail, industrial and residential segments since 2015.

Nonetheless, a significant number of the cities featured in the report recorded prime rental growths over the two years, ranging from 5.5% to 37.5% for Grade A offices, 3.8% to 108% for retail space, 10% to 87.5% for industrial space and 3.6% to 66.7% for prime residential properties.

“With the increasing demand for the best commercial and residential accommodation coming from the growing Africa middle classes, there has been an increasing need for developers to raise the quality of the specification in all the new developments.” Managing Director of Knight Frank Kenya, Ben Woodhams.

Nairobi’s best performance was noted in prime industrial space, where office rents rose by 11.9% while the executive houses which includes 4-bedroom houses in Prime areas decreased by 13 percent over the last two years.

The International Monetary Fund forecast strong 2016 economic growth with Kenya falling to 6 percent on potential capital flow into the markets.

The growth of Africa’s cities, combined with economic improvements, is expected to create demand for both better quality and greater volumes of commercial and residential real estate over the long term with Nairobi already standing out as a shopping center development hotspot.

“The challenge for both property developers and investors is to ensure that the impact and timing of planned infrastructure projects on the growth of their capital city is fully understood. Timing and the use mix are a key component to ensuring real success,” Welborn said.