LuckyStar Enterprises set to develop Ksh7.5 million residential apartments in Syokimau

LuckyStar Enterprises is set to develop residential apartments in Syokimau at a time when the area has been touted as a growing real estate hotspot

Dubbed Luck Star Apartments, the blocks are exceptionally designed homes by Lucky Star Enterprise Limited

The development is located 5 minutes’ drive to Syokimau Railway Station, 10 minutes’ drive to the airport and 2 minutes’ drive to 67 Airport Hotel

Each apartment is fitted with modern stylish finishes creating an environment of pleasant lifestyle with an exceptionally appealing invitation to live as a home owner or for tenancy investment purposes.

Extra amenities

Extra amenities include: a spacious lounge opening to a scenic spacious balcony with a view of the airport and Mombasa Road, sound proof sliding windows, Zuku Internet enabled services, in built wardrobes and walk-in closets, ample parking, a children’s playground and garden area and a backup generator for common areas and apartments.

Other amenities include a borehole, an electric fence, high speed lifts for each block of apartments, a cabro paved driveway and two car parking per apartment with extra parking for visitors.

Selling price

Each unit costs Ksh7.5 million and a show house will be ready by the end of May 2017.

The development comes at a time when the real estate market has shown an increased appetite for tenant purchase schemes, facilities that allow buyers to acquire property by making a down payment and clearing the balance over an extended period of time.

More industries and businesses continue to come up in such areas due, in part, to a growing economy, further elevated by the development of the Standard Gauge Railway station.

Increased appetite for property

Safaricom Staff Pension Scheme Board of Trustees Chairman Joseph Ogutu, says that as the population of these regions continues to grow, there will be demand for sustainable living, recreational and working spaces.

For instance, the December, 20176 opening of Nextgen Mall just a few metres from the Southern Bypass is expected to raise demand for office space on Mombasa Road, which has over the years seen slow uptake.

Developers have noticed been a speedy uptake of office space in the mall, with Nakumatt Supermarket leading as the anchor tenant.

Realtor, Anthony Wanjiru of Revaloth Properties, who are selling Nextgen Mall offices says Mombasa Road office uptake is on the rise, propelled by cargo and tour firms.

“Many of those who live in Syokimau and Kitengela are setting up offices in buildings on the highway and avoid the CBD,” says Wanjiru, noting that most of them rent warehouses in the godowns.

The transition has been underpinned by the country’s middle class, which represents around 45 per cent of the 47 million-person population, according to the African Development Bank, although this figure includes individuals with a consumption level of between Ksh200 and Ksh400 per day, which means that formal retailers still tend to focus on the higher-income segments of the market.

LuckyStar Enterprises’ project comes just three years after Kenya Power embarked on an operation through which it intends to improve the quality of power supply to its large power and domestic customers within the Industrial Area, Nairobi. The operation, dubbed Boresha Stima Viwandani, was carried out over a period of 2 months and involved master repair works such as the rehabilitation of jumpers and the realignment of high tension lines.

Engineer Joshua Mwangi, said that the operation would greatly complement the efforts that the power firm has put towards reducing power interruptions for its essential service customers.

At the time, Eng Mwangi said that the operation would involve the refurbishment of ten substations namely Syokimau, NSSF, Nairobi South, Nairobi West, Mombasa Road, New Airport, and New Industrial,Athi River,Jogoo Road,and Dara.

