Lillian Muli insists she is not dating Shabana FC boss Jared Nevaton

- TV presenter Lillian Muli posted a picture with Nevaton earlier in the week calling him ‘Bae’
- She promptly deleted the picture due to the attention it received
So Lilian Muli might have termed Jared Nevaton ‘Bae’ but according to the TV girl they are not together. She has refuted the claims by saying, “Ain’t it cute that everyone thinks I’m in Love? I’m in Love with two people myself and my cute little son. The day I find a man that Completes me he will be my profile picture.” We won’t be holding our breath for that to happen.
Nevaton on the other hand, when prompted by the press with the query as to whether the two were an item stated, “I don’t want to talk about personal life. Lillian Muli and I have been friends for the longest time and I have never denied that. But I think personal life should remain private. Entertainment is not my line of business.” Not quite outright saying that they were not together.
The Citizen TV anchor file for a divorce from her husband in 2016 citing ‘adultery, cruelty and desertion’ as the reason behind the split. She and former husband Moses Njuguna Kanene had been married since 2009.
