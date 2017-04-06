Here’s all the things you’ll miss out if you don’t show up for Blankets and Wine

Blankets and Wine is set to go down on Sunday, 9th, April at the Ngong Racecourse

Headlining act will be South African rap superstar AKA

1. easyDIRECT VIP valet experience

Blankets and Wine has partnered with easyDIRECT, a DIY hassle-free & convenient way to renew your motor insurance. Get a full tank of fuel when you renew your insurance on www.easydirect.co.ke. For added convenience, sign up during your online ticketing purchase for easyDIRECT’s free valet parking service available at the April 9th event. easyDIRECT is a product of UAP OLD MUTUAL.

2. Fashion

Following the theme “Made in KE”, B&W has created a specially curated pop-up area featuring talented and globally resounding fashion and accessories designers from Kenya—all with special promotional pricing that you won’t find elsewhere. Brands like Afrofanatic, Kipato Unbranded, Republike, Peperuka, and Co-Be Nairobi will all keep you stylish at the April 9th B&W festival.

3.Food & Drinks

Guests always ask, “Can we bring in outside food and drinks?” While most festivals say, “NO”, B&W says, “Why would you?” B&W has partnered with DrinksDelivery.co.ke to bring you the best drinks, at the best price. With all bottled spirits from Drinks Delivery being sold at RRP, not only making it easier for you to save money, but also making it more convenient for you to save time with free pre-ordered bottle service with at-event pick-up.

4. The performances!

The festival will be headlined by Joburger “Supa Mega” hip-hop star AKA. AKA will run the stage with his chart-topping tracks such as “All Eyes on Me” and “Baddest”. If you haven’t already, check out his most recent hit “The World Is Yours”. We’ll also be enchanted by the revolutionary soul sounds of Nigerian/German Nneka, whose evergreen hits like“Heartbeat”, “Africans”, and“Lucifer”, are bound to thrill. Kenyan urban soul “Fenamenon,” Fena Gitu, will bring us back to the East African scene on April 9th, where she currently dominates with hit tracks like“Kama Kawaida”, and “Sema Ng’we”. With additional performances by the next generation of artists and creatives, identified as Nu Nairobi. The evening will be closed out by Producer/DJ SURAJ, with his signature sound of electronic beats over ethnic tribal vibes.

Advance Tickets are going for Sh.3,000, at the gate for Sh. 3,500 and children under 12 get in absolutely free. There’s a special season pass that’s going for Sh.5,980 that will guarantee you entry to all 3 festivals happening this year.