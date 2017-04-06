Governor Ruto reads mischief in government plan to import duty free maize

Isaac Ruto wants the government to shelve a proposal to import duty-free Maize.

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has petitioned the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to shelve the government proposal to import maize from abroad saying it will be subjected to abuse and unnecessarily flood the market.

Reading the budget speech in Parliament last week, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich proposed to allow duty-free importation of white maize for four months.

Kenyans will be hoping that approval to import maize will not be abused to the extent of affecting Kenyan producers at some point.

“Mr Speaker, ordinary bread and maize flour are VAT exempt, which means they do not benefit from deduction of input tax. Therefore, the input tax is built into their selling price,”

“In order to make these commodities affordable for the common mwananchi, I propose to zero-rate bread and maize flour to remove VAT altogether,” said Mr Rotich, warning that should traders fail to comply, the Government would withdraw the incentive.

However, governor Ruto said the national government move was just cosmetics and should do more to give farmers subsidised farm inputs to boost food production in the country instead of seeking to flood the market with imported maize.

“Failing to put a ceiling on the tonnes of maize to be imported based on the needs of the country will open a window for unscrupulous businessmen to bring in cheap imports that would last several years,” Ruto said on Monday.

He continued, “Importation of maize would only benefit politically correct business people and not the common man,”

Ruto questioned what happened to the Galana –Kulalu irrigation scheme in Tana River County where the national government has pumped more than Sh 7 billion to grow maize under irrigation.

The governor said the arrangement has apparently failed to achieve the desired results despite the billions of shillings pumped into it by the government and so much hype that went with it.

The Bomet governor who has been in loggerheads with Jubilee administration said the12 percent budget allocation to the devolved units was far much lower than what was expected to be released to the counties.

He demanded that the allocation to counties be pegged at 45 per cent of the budget which he said Jubilee had failed to attain in the last five years.

“CCM will support a coalition that pledges to devolve 45 per cent of the national budget to counties to spur economic growth and create employment opportunities for locals,” Ruto said.