Clerics warns politicians propagating hate speech

Religious leaders have cautioned that increasing incidents of political intolerances to may lead to anarchy and chaos, if not checked.

They are now are pleading with politicians to save the country from a repeat of the 2007/2008 bloody chaos in which thousands of Kenyans lost their lives while others were displaced from their homes.

Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) Organising Secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa says that as clerics they are increasingly concerned with the state of the nation as the clock ticks towards the August 8 elections.

“Members of (the) public cannot tolerate any more leaders who are intolerant, disrespect and incite Kenyans along tribal lines,” Sheikh Khalifa said.

Khalifa has challenged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to sue politicians propagating hooliganism and violence that has been witnessed in the recent past across the country.

“The political violence witnessed in Migori County the other day should not be allowed to happen again since it is a threat to the security and stability of the country ahead of the polls,” he posed.

“These agencies are failing Kenyans because they are mandated to take legal action against some of these leaders. Kenyans should not be allowed to be used by politicians to fight their neighbours because of political differences,” added the cleric.

He challenged State agencies mandated to vet aspirants to bar hate mongers from seeking any elective posts.

Recently, the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) said the posterity of the country is more important than the outcome of elections.

The Muslim, Christian and Hindu religious leaders’ umbrella body said they were committed to telling Kenyans, particularly the youth, not to be incited by politicians to cause violence and fight each other.