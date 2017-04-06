Business highlights – New Invest in Africa portal to link SMEs to business opportunities

‘Invest in Africa’ portal to link SMEs to business opportunities

A web portal connecting SMEs and bigger firms with business opportunities has been launched in Kenya after a successful run in Ghana

Invest in Africa (IIA Kenya) launched the new platform that is aimed at enhancing the growth of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

The platform, dubbed African Partner Pool (APP), will allow larger organizations to issue tenders to the SMEs in different sectors while SMEs will be vetted and prepared to do business with listed companies and multinationals

So far, the platform has about 400 SMEs and hopes to have over 1000 SMEs in the platform in 2017 and over 10 large organizations apart from the current partners. Among the current partners include Tullow Oil, Equity Group, Safaricom, Nation Media Group, EY, Shell, AMSCO, Kenya Investment Authority and Strathmore Business School, who signed a charter committing to support the growth of SMEs by providing commercial opportunities on the APP platform.

Invest in Africa Programme Director William Pollen says the organization targets deals to have deals worth Sh100 billion in the next 10 years.

He hopes that the Kenyan Charger will be as successful as the one in Ghana, which was launched in Ghana in 2014.

IIA-Kenya has been developing the African Partner Pool (APP) with the assistance of a Kenyan technical advisory team of procurement and ICT specialists. The App’s vetted supplier pool will facilitate transparent business in a more timely and cost efficient manner.

Unilever to sell off Blue Band division

Dutch-British consumer products giant Unilever is selling off its underperforming margarine division, just weeks after spurning a takeover bid by US rival Kraft-Heinz

Unilever is also planning to boost dividends this year by 12 percent, and will launch a shares buy-back of some five billion euros (Ksh551 billion) by the end of the year.

The move came amid a company review launched in the wake of February’s surprise takeover bid by US food and beverage giant Kraft-Heinz

Unilever’s margarines and spreads include such household brands as Flora, along with Blue Band and Rama. It was set up as a separate unit in 2015 but “remains challenged in developed markets and we have now taken the decision to launch a process to either sell or demerge spreads,” the company said.

The latest moves are aimed at making the company more attractive to investors and forestall any further unwelcome advances from rivals. In February, Unilever snubbed an offer of an 18% premium on its share price from Kraft saying it “fundamentally undervalued” the Rotterdam-based group.

Kraft’s pursuit of Unilever would have merged the maker of Kraft cheese and Heinz ketchup to its European counterpart, whose products include Q-tips, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. It came as global food companies struggle with anaemic economic growth in many key markets.