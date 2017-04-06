5 funny habits all Kenyans can’t seem to shake

We are a funny people which is why we should celebrate our idiosyncrasies.

1.Lying about where we are on the phone

Unless you are incredibly late for an appointment/meeting, something significant in the same vein, is lying really that necessary? Particularly saying “I’m just 10 minutes away” when you know fully well that with traffic and the like you are a solid half hour from wherever it is you are going. Most of the time it seems that people lie to avoid getting into something or stave off a fight.

2. Starting random conversations with people on public transport

For some reason being cut off from the rest of the world in a bus or matatu inspires people to reach out. Here’s the thing if this was a light and breezy conversation about nothing in particular that would be fine but Kenyans tend to start conversations about the oddest things. Their children, the bad day they had and other things nobody really asks about but will gladly start spilling details over.

3. Politics, so much politics

Here is an example how this conversation goes:

Man 1: (Holding a newspaper they just purchased, reading the headline. Clutching his head in his hands) I knew this happened. You should have listened to me when I told you the first time.

Man 2: (Takes a look at the paper) You didn’t say anything about this and we all knew it had happened. The news is so slow.

They then proceed to have a heated debate about it.

The headline would happen to be some new information that was just released that nobody knew about but since we are Kenyans we know everything about politics.

4. Haggling even with reasonably priced goods

We have a great purchasing culture where you could buy almost anything on the side of the road. Which might not be completely legal but it sure is convenient. But even with trinkets or knickknacks it’s hard to see how traders make any money with how thrifty Kenyans tend to be. Something cheap and plastic might go for Sh.50 but that won’t register in a Kenyan mind as affordable. The trend will always be ‘it could be cheaper.’

5. Eavesdropping on other people speaking – giving your opinion

This might be more of a human trait than a Kenyan one but we tend to do that a lot because our opinions are always valid no matter what anyone says.

