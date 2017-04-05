Ulinzi Stars seek to extend their fine run against AFC Leopards in a KPL match at Machakos this afternoon

AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall will not allow his side’s poor run against Ulinzi Stars come into play when they host the 2010 champions in a Kenyan Premier League match this afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.
You might also like
Bale surpasses Ronaldo with new Real contract
Wales forward Gareth Bale has extended his contract with Spanish giants Real Madrid until 2022. The 27-year-old arrived at the Bernabeu from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a
Superb Joe Hart saves England
England were thankful to the brilliance of goalkeeper Joe Hart and large slices of good fortune as they escaped with a draw from a torrid World Cup qualifier in Slovenia.
Football world rallies behind Brazilian club after plane crash
Fans pay tribute to members of the Chapecoense team in front of the club headquarters, in the city of Chapeco, Brazil, yesterday, after the team’s plane crashed as it approached
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!