Ulinzi Stars seek to extend their fine run against AFC Leopards in a KPL match at Machakos this afternoon
April 5, 2017 41 Views

AFC Leopards head coach  Stewart Hall will not allow his side’s poor run against Ulinzi Stars  come into play when they host the 2010 champions  in a Kenyan Premier League match this afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

 Second placed Ingwe seeking to end their poor run against the soldiers, stretching to six win-less matches, four defeats and two draws.
Ingwe are coming from a spirited 2-1 win of Nzoia United last weekend in a western Derby to add to their season opener, 3-0 win over Nakumatt FC.

Ulinzi Stars players celebrate after winning a league match. the team is set to lose star forward John Makwatta (Photo Courtesy)

“What we are after is playing well and getting results. Just like us our opponents are undefeated this season which makes the match tough,” Said Hall.
His counterpart Benjamin Nyangweso said the soldier are ready for combat against Ingwe seeking to add to their win by a solitary goal against basement side Kariobangi Sharks.
“Victory Will take us into the top four on Wednesday,” said Nyangweso.
Ulinzi are in 11th position having played a single match this campaign.
