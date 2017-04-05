Ulinzi Stars seek to extend their fine run against AFC Leopards in a KPL match at Machakos this afternoon

AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall will not allow his side’s poor run against Ulinzi Stars come into play when they host the 2010 champions in a Kenyan Premier League match this afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Second placed Ingwe seeking to end their poor run against the soldiers, stretching to six win-less matches, four defeats and two draws.

Ingwe are coming from a spirited 2-1 win of Nzoia United last weekend in a western Derby to add to their season opener, 3-0 win over Nakumatt FC.

“What we are after is playing well and getting results. Just like us our opponents are undefeated this season which makes the match tough,” Said Hall.

His counterpart Benjamin Nyangweso said the soldier are ready for combat against Ingwe seeking to add to their win by a solitary goal against basement side Kariobangi Sharks.

“Victory Will take us into the top four on Wednesday,” said Nyangweso.

Ulinzi are in 11th position having played a single match this campaign.