Uhuru to tour Nairobi neighborhoods and Kiambu County

President Uhuru Kenyatta is from today afternoon expected visit several neighborhoods in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties as part of his countrywide tours focused on development.

The President’s tour will begin at midday at Ruaka before proceeding to Wangige, Kikuyu and will end at Dagoretti. Ruaka, Wangige and Kikuyu are in Kiambu County while Dagoretti is part of Nairobi County.

President Kenyatta will meet with leaders and also speak with members of the public on the Government’s development agenda that has, among other things, seen the implementation of massive infrastructural upgrades since the Jubilee Administration came into office.

The improvement of roads, expansion of access to electricity, the modernisation of health services and lighting up of towns to boost business in almost all parts of the country are part of the initiatives that President Kenyatta has spearheaded since he came into office.