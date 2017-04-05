‘Tippy Toe’ hitmakers to perform live on Industry Nite ‘Electric Avenue’

The Electric Avenue has the freshest line up with the celebrated rapper Kristoff himself featuring as one of the artistes performing. He is well know for catchy and funny lyrics when it comes to making a club banger.

READ ALSO: Femi One teams up with Kristoff in Tippy Toe

Down the memory lane with Kristoff, his first performance at Industry Nite was quite energetic as he dropped his hit song “Dandia” and performed “We be happening” alongside Khaligraph Jones.

Surely, his anticipated performance at Industry Nite should be electric as he has grown to be one of the most celebrated rappers in the 254.

Female rapper Femi One, who is well known for witty metaphors and being the first female artiste to call out others on her diss track “Pilau Njeri” will also be performing on Industry Nite.

The two, Femi One and Kristoff have teamed up to release one of the biggest hits right now “Tippy Toe” and we are so excited to see their first performance of the hit on Industry Nite on 6th April. Be there or be square.