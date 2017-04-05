‘Tippy Toe’ hitmakers to perform live on Industry Nite ‘Electric Avenue’

The Electric Avenue has the freshest line up with the celebrated rapper Kristoff himself featuring as one of the artistes performing. He is well know for catchy and funny lyrics when it comes to making a club banger.
READ ALSO: Femi One teams up with Kristoff in Tippy Toe
You might also like
Hot Topics
‘Socialite’ Mutua diplomatic passport revoked After bragging on social media that his US Visa had been processed without having to appear at the US embassy and that it came as
Your plot for the weekend is right here
Friday 10th March, 2017 WHAT: Oscillate V Tree House Nairobi presents a night of curated electronic music. Welcome to a progressive and forward thinking underground electronic installation series. On the
Koffi Olomide released from jail
Congolese maestro Koffi Olomide is now a free bird. The singer has had a rough couple of days starting from his deportation from Kenya following an assault on one of his
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!