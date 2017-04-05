Sports headlines-April 5 2017 Ibrahimovic penalty rescues injury-time draw for Man United

Ibrahimovic penalty rescues injury time draw for Man United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescued an injury-time draw for Manchester United against Everton as Jose Mourinho’s side once again failed to win in the league at Old Trafford.

The Swede’s 94th-minute penalty was awarded after Luke Shaw’s goal-bound shot was handled on the line by visiting defender Ashley Williams, who was given a red card.

The point means United extend their unbeaten run to 20 games, but have now drawn nine times at home in the league and 12 overall, while opponents Everton missed the chance to leapfrog them in the table.

Everton’s opener came through Phil Jagielka’s clever, flicked finish from close range when he had his back to goal.

11 Federations endorse Tergat’s NOCK presidency

Eleven out of 22 eligible Nationals Sports Federations in Kenya have thrown their weight behind cross country legend Paul Tergat for the presidency of National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

With endorsement of the 11, Tergat who also holds a vote of IOC member will just need three votes from the remaining 11 federations plus Athlete Representative and a Committee Member to take over the leadership of the Olympic body from Kipchoge Keino whom he referred to as “my father”

In his manifesto, Tergat has promised to safeguard the image of NOCK even as he plans to declare zero tolerance on doping if elected the boss of Olympic body.

Arsenal goalkeeper crisis worsens as injured Ospina misses training

The Colombia international is likely to miss Wednesday’s clash against West Ham while midfielder Francis Coquelin is also doubtful. Emiliano Martinez is expected to start in goal for Arsenal against West Ham with David Ospina struggling for fitness ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium.

Ospina, who wants to leave Arsenal this summer amid interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce, suffered a back injury during the Gunners 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday and looked in considerable discomfort throughout the entirety of the second half.

The Colombia international didn’t take part in Arsenal’s pre-match training session at London Colney on Tuesday morning and his injury looks set to rule him out of the midweek match.