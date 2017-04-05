Seychelles tourism board and KQ to boost intra Africa tourism in new MoU

The agreement encapsulates a framework for collaboration between the airline and the Seychelles Tourism Board and is underpinned by the strategic value of tourism to both organisations, and to the airlines purpose to promote sustainable development in Africa

Kenya Airways has operated into Seychelles since 1972 then as East African Airways and today flies four times a week to the island off the coast of Indian Ocean. The airline is committed to increasing its footprint in Africa and will consider adding its frequencies into Seychelles in the future based on destination growth. Intra Africa traffic grew by 14 percent in the last half of FY 2016/17 as the airline strategically sought to win in Africa

Kenya Airways has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) to promote tourism and boost intra Africa traffic to one of the world most popular tourist destination. The MOU covers promoting intra Africa tourism, joint marketing and participation in events across Africa, and stakeholder education.

The MoU was signed at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure attended by the Cabinet Secretaries James Macharia and Najib Balala from the Kenya Government and the Seychelles Minister for Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine Maurice Loustau- Lalanne.

The MoU is also anchored on the aspiration to strengthen the airline presence in Seychelles as a destination and the STB desire to increase African tourism. “This partnership will also underscore the important role that Kenya Airways plays in the African economic development, specifically creating vital linkages between the continent and the international market, on which tourism and other key sectors depend on and thrive,” commented Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Mbuvi Ngunze.

The two organizations will work together to come up with tourism boosting strategies including incentive travels and holiday packages with KQ Holidays. This partnership is significant given that the current global environment is increasingly competitive on both the tourism and aviation fronts

“This MOU will see STB tap into advertising opportunities on the airline’s platforms while STB will market the Kenya Airways as the preferred airline partner to Seychelles,” said CS Macharia commenting on the MOU.

Through its SkyTeam partnership, the airline offers access to 1000 destinations across the globe and is looking to add USA in that repertoire as Kenya has now qualified for Category 1 which allows the airline to market and get traffic from the US. Kenya Airways will also explore through this deal the opportunity to have regular cargo freighter flights on the request of the Seychelles government based on demand for products from Kenya.