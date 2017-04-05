Opposition to sack state officers campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta

Cabinet Secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Charles Keter (Energy) and Eugene Wamalwa (Water) have been seen involved in campaign trails with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa says cabinet secretaries were not deterred by law not to actively participate in politics.

Elections Act provides that a public officer should not be involved in activities of a political party or candidate.

Mr Manoah Esipisu, the state house spokesperson also defended the civil servants saying that they were not campaigning for the president but are merely being accountable for their duties.

Public servants drumming support for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto risk losing their jobs should the opposition coalition National Super Alliance (NASA) form government in August.

NASA co-principal Raila Odinga said Cabinet Secretaries, principal Secretaries and other senior civil servants engaging themselves in politics will be shown the door for violating the constitution.

“Uhuru must prepare to leave office with his political civil servants. We will not allow them to serve in NASA government,” Odinga said yesterday at the Bomas of Kenya when he handed nomination certificates to at least 850 ODM candidates, who were cleared by the party’s National Election Board (NEB) as an unopposed candidates for governor, MP and MCA seats.

He said it was in gross violation of the Constitution for Cabinet secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other State officers to engage in politics.

“When State House says it is normal for State officers to campaign, then something is wrong,” the opposition chief lamented.

Raila said Cabinet Secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Charles Keter (Energy) and Eugene Wamalwa (Water) have been seen in campaign trails with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

“These Cabinet Secretaries are enlisted as state officers do not know that they are breaking the law,” he explained.

Raila spoke as Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa defended his colleagues in Cabinet saying that Cabinet Secretaries were free to atted and hold political functions provided they don’t hold any political position.

In defence, Wamalwa being one the state officers mentioned by Mr Odinga of breaking the law by openly campaigning of President Uhuru Kenyatta said, Cabinet secretaries were not deterred by law not to actively participate in politics.

“Section 23(1) of the leadership and integrity act allows a CS to participate actively in politics and the constitution only bars them from holding political positions,” the former Saboti MP wrote on twitter yesterday.

However, Elections Act provides that a public officer should not be involved in activities of a political party or candidate.

“A public officer who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or to both,” the act states.

Many civil servants have come under criticism from the Opposition‘s National Super Alliance (Nasa) for campaigning for Jubilee across the country.

On Sunday, Mr Manoah Esipisu, the state house spokesperson also defended the civil servants saying that they were not campaigning for the president but are merely being accountable for their duties.